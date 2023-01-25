Highbridge Capital Management Llc Cuts Stake in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp I - Class A (GVCI)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp I - Class A (GVCI). This represents 0.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.25MM shares and 6.27% of the company, a decrease in shares of 100.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.27% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp I - Class A. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.39%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp I - Class A is 0.0745%, a decrease of 1.2661%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.43% to 17,431,094 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Saba Capital Management, L.P. holds 1,556,337 shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds 1,020,000 shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 800,000 shares, representing an increase of 21.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GVCI by 32.94% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management Llc holds 955,480 shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 531,313 shares, representing an increase of 44.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GVCI by 73.49% over the last quarter.

Shaolin Capital Management LLC holds 684,800 shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 634,800 shares, representing an increase of 7.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GVCI by 25.83% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & Co., Inc. holds 674,900 shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 650,000 shares, representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GVCI by 22.91% over the last quarter.

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp I Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Company is a newly organized blank-check Cayman Islands exempted company formed by Green Visor Capital SPAC I Holdings LLC, for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.