Highbridge Capital Management Llc Cuts Stake in Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (GFOR)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (GFOR). This represents 0.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.12MM shares and 5.24% of the company, a decrease in shares of 100.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.24% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Graf Acquisition Corp. IV. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 12.28%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Graf Acquisition Corp. IV is 0.1477%, an increase of 46.1562%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.43% to 15,226,835 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,350,000 shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Magnetar Financial LLC holds 1,000,000 shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80,600 shares, representing an increase of 91.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFOR by 1,569.53% over the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, Sa holds 900,000 shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. holds 602,800 shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Periscope Capital Inc. holds 598,800 shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 599,200 shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFOR by 9.10% over the last quarter.

