Highbridge Capital Management Llc Cuts Stake in Good Works II Acquisition Corp (GWII)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of Good Works II Acquisition Corp (GWII). This represents 0.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 26, 2021 they reported 2.19MM shares and 7.45% of the company, a decrease in shares of 100.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 7.45% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Good Works II Acquisition Corp. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 8.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Good Works II Acquisition Corp is 0.1994%, an increase of 20.0362%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.31% to 22,664,262 shares.

Magnetar Financial LLC holds 2,342,466 shares representing 26.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,267,488 shares, representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWII by 39.03% over the last quarter.

Periscope Capital Inc. holds 2,131,100 shares representing 24.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds 2,000,000 shares representing 22.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Weiss Asset Management LP holds 1,999,999 shares representing 22.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000,000 shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWII by 1.54% over the last quarter.

Shaolin Capital Management LLC holds 1,890,060 shares representing 21.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,975,138 shares, representing a decrease of 4.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWII by 11.40% over the last quarter.

