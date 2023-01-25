Highbridge Capital Management Llc Cuts Stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (GACQ)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (GACQ). This represents 0.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.94MM shares and 8.33% of the company, a decrease in shares of 100.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 8.33% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp.. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 11.29%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is 0.1851%, a decrease of 10.5255%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.57% to 19,097,484 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Atw Spac Management Llc holds 1,706,030 shares

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc holds 1,706,030 shares

D. E. Shaw & Co., Inc. holds 1,680,000 shares

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds 1,680,000 shares

Karpus Management, Inc. holds 1,205,525 shares

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp Background Information

