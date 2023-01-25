Highbridge Capital Management Llc Cuts Stake in GigCapital5 Inc (GIA)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of GigCapital5 Inc (GIA). This represents 0.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.63MM shares and 5.53% of the company, a decrease in shares of 100.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.53% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in GigCapital5 Inc. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 51.76%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GigCapital5 Inc is 0.1122%, a decrease of 0.8469%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 74.36% to 5,689,855 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds 1,547,620 shares representing 14.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

HGC Investment Management Inc. holds 705,300 shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kim, Llc holds 500,000 shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mizuho Securities Usa Llc holds 409,275 shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 509,462 shares, representing a decrease of 24.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIA by 27.50% over the last quarter.

Cnh Partners Llc holds 294,358 shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

