Highbridge Capital Management Llc Cuts Stake in G Squared Ascend II Inc. (GSQB)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of G Squared Ascend II Inc. (GSQB). This represents 0.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 0.77MM shares and 5.33% of the company, a decrease in shares of 100.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.33% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in G Squared Ascend II Inc.. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 10.29%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to G Squared Ascend II Inc. is 0.1101%, an increase of 7.0503%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.57% to 12,995,052 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Aristeia Capital Llc holds 1,272,717 shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 945,391 shares, representing an increase of 25.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSQB by 32.04% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds 1,220,291 shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management Llc holds 686,914 shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Weiss Asset Management LP holds 576,253 shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 374,953 shares, representing an increase of 34.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSQB by 56.39% over the last quarter.

Centiva Capital, LP holds 507,789 shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 507,800 shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSQB by 20.13% over the last quarter.

G Squared Ascend II Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.