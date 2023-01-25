Highbridge Capital Management Llc Cuts Stake in Forum Merger IV Corporation Class A Common stock (FMIV)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of Forum Merger IV Corporation Class A Common stock (FMIV). This represents 0.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 2.00MM shares and 5.77% of the company, a decrease in shares of 100.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.77% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in Forum Merger IV Corporation Class A Common stock. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.25%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Forum Merger IV Corporation Class A Common stock is 0.1563%, a decrease of 8.5117%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.88% to 34,007,075 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Saba Capital Management, L.P. holds 2,982,879 shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,715,379 shares, representing an increase of 8.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMIV by 6.60% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds 1,781,546 shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,781,573 shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMIV by 10.72% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,590,983 shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,123,112 shares, representing an increase of 29.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMIV by 7.96% over the last quarter.

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC holds 1,151,226 shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 413,001 shares, representing an increase of 64.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMIV by 71.09% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management Llc holds 1,148,096 shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,069,303 shares, representing an increase of 6.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMIV by 2.77% over the last quarter.

Forum Merger IV Corp Background Information

