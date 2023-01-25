Highbridge Capital Management Llc Cuts Stake in Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II (FRXB)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II (FRXB). This represents 0.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.80MM shares and 5.15% of the company, a decrease in shares of 100.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.15% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.17%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II is 0.1429%, an increase of 6.5943%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.24% to 31,110,550 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Saba Capital Management, L.P. holds 2,192,412 shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,979,775 shares, representing an increase of 9.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRXB by 7.40% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,634,511 shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,187,527 shares, representing an increase of 27.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRXB by 4.88% over the last quarter.

Sculptor Capital LP holds 1,531,656 shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,510,026 shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRXB by 7.61% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management Llc holds 1,250,000 shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc holds 1,200,000 shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

