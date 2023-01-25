Highbridge Capital Management Llc Cuts Stake in First Light Acquisition Group Inc - Class A (FLAG)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of First Light Acquisition Group Inc - Class A (FLAG). This represents 0.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.46MM shares and 6.34% of the company, a decrease in shares of 100.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.34% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Light Acquisition Group Inc - Class A. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 33.96%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to First Light Acquisition Group Inc - Class A is 0.1776%, an increase of 15.5868%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 70.74% to 6,543,656 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Driehaus Capital Management Llc holds 1,000,000 shares representing 10.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500,000 shares, representing a decrease of 50.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLAG by 38.24% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings Inc holds 935,636 shares representing 9.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 185,636 shares, representing an increase of 80.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLAG by 368.86% over the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds 449,000 shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,270,673 shares, representing a decrease of 405.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLAG by 79.81% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners LP holds 400,000 shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,980,000 shares, representing a decrease of 395.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLAG by 81.85% over the last quarter.

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC holds 400,000 shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company.

First Light Acquisition Group Inc Background Information

