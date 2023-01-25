Highbridge Capital Management Llc Cuts Stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Class A (FTVI)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Class A (FTVI). This represents 0.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.74MM shares and 6.79% of the company, a decrease in shares of 100.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.79% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Class A. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.11%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Class A is 0.1873%, an increase of 27.6877%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.10% to 22,478,243 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Saba Capital Management, L.P. holds 2,474,452 shares

Millennium Management Llc holds 1,349,143 shares

Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 1,000,000 shares

Woodline Partners LP holds 901,019 shares

MMCAP International Inc. SPC holds 800,000 shares

FinTech Acquisition Corp VI Background Information

