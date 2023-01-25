Highbridge Capital Management Llc Cuts Stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II (FZT)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II (FZT). This represents 0.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.87MM shares and 8.41% of the company, a decrease in shares of 100.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 8.41% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in FAST Acquisition Corp. II. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.75%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FAST Acquisition Corp. II is 0.1112%, an increase of 12.0425%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.95% to 20,865,479 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Saba Capital Management, L.P. holds 1,825,583 shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,641,608 shares, representing an increase of 10.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FZT by 8.08% over the last quarter.

Sculptor Capital LP holds 1,709,559 shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,398,422 shares, representing an increase of 18.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FZT by 29.96% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,024,548 shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC holds 820,288 shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 311,313 shares, representing an increase of 62.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FZT by 61.99% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value LP holds 750,000 shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FAST Acquisition Corp II Background Information

