Highbridge Capital Management Llc Cuts Stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. Class A (EPHY)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. Class A (EPHY). This represents 0.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 2.52MM shares and 6.14% of the company, a decrease in shares of 100.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.14% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. Class A. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.88%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. Class A is 0.1662%, an increase of 28.7481%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.63% to 36,832,017 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Saba Capital Management, L.P. holds 3,971,205 shares

Aristeia Capital Llc holds 2,011,452 shares

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,900,419 shares

HGC Investment Management Inc. holds 1,715,000 shares

Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 1,640,000 shares

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp Background Information

