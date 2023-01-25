Highbridge Capital Management Llc Cuts Stake in Climate Real Impact Sltns II Acqstn Corp (CLIM)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of Climate Real Impact Sltns II Acqstn Corp (CLIM). This represents 0.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.26MM shares and 5.22% of the company, a decrease in shares of 100.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.22% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in Climate Real Impact Sltns II Acqstn Corp. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.13%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Climate Real Impact Sltns II Acqstn Corp is 0.1061%, an increase of 14.0208%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.62% to 19,582,335 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jane Street Group, Llc holds 2,003,521 shares

Aristeia Capital Llc holds 1,345,585 shares

Moore Capital Management, Lp holds 1,114,000 shares

Bank Of America Corp /de/ holds 912,358 shares

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 787,500 shares

