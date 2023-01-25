Highbridge Capital Management Llc Cuts Stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Class A (CFFE)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Class A (CFFE). This represents 0.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.38MM shares and 9.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 100.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 9.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Class A. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 48.28%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Class A is 0.1462%, a decrease of 13.6240%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 63.58% to 7,605,437 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Berkley W R Corp holds 1,326,162 shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds 1,057,020 shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 500,000 shares, representing an increase of 52.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFFE by 120.06% over the last quarter.

Periscope Capital Inc. holds 797,409 shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 747,409 shares, representing an increase of 6.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFFE by 17.54% over the last quarter.

Alberta Investment Management Corp holds 700,000 shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP holds 682,750 shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 878,125 shares, representing a decrease of 28.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFFE by 9.56% over the last quarter.

CF Acquisition Corp VIII Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.