Highbridge Capital Management Llc Cuts Stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (ACII)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (ACII). This represents 0.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.32MM shares and 6.71% of the company, a decrease in shares of 100.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.71% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 4.20%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II is 0.1685%, an increase of 8.5452%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.27% to 31,656,342 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sculptor Capital LP holds 2,905,341 shares

Aristeia Capital Llc holds 2,236,409 shares

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,584,441 shares

Saba Capital Management, L.P. holds 1,300,884 shares

Fir Tree Capital Management Lp holds 1,102,080 shares

Atlas Crest Investment Corp II Background Information

