Highbridge Capital Management Llc Cuts Stake in Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp - Class A (ACAQ)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp - Class A (ACAQ). This represents 0.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 0.98MM shares and 5.66% of the company, a decrease in shares of 100.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.66% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp - Class A. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 6.06%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp - Class A is 0.1392%, an increase of 11.0683%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.41% to 23,397,317 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Saba Capital Management, L.P. holds 1,381,889 shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC holds 1,092,165 shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Shaolin Capital Management LLC holds 1,058,298 shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,158,299 shares, representing a decrease of 9.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACAQ by 5.72% over the last quarter.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC holds 1,000,000 shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management Llc holds 841,697 shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 831,697 shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACAQ by 3.16% over the last quarter.

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp Background Information

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which the company refers to as its initial business combination. Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. hasnot selected any specific business combination target and it has not, nor has anyone on its behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us..

