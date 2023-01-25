Highbridge Capital Management Llc Cuts Stake in Aries I Acquisition Corp (RAM)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp (RAM). This represents 0.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 0.95MM shares and 6.64% of the company, a decrease in shares of 100.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.64% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aries I Acquisition Corp. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 43.33%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Aries I Acquisition Corp is 0.0805%, a decrease of 38.1993%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 89.88% to 1,290,327 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Hrt Financial Lp holds 286,534 shares

Periscope Capital Inc. holds 173,625 shares

LMR Partners LLP holds 170,193 shares

Walleye Capital LLC holds 159,623 shares

Meteora Capital, LLC holds 154,092 shares

