Highbridge Capital Management Llc Cuts Stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp - Class A (AFAC)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp - Class A (AFAC). This represents 0.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.06MM shares and 6.16% of the company, a decrease in shares of 100.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.16% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp - Class A. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.52%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp - Class A is 0.2435%, an increase of 2.8020%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.43% to 16,286,642 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. holds 1,485,000 shares

Saba Capital Management, L.P. holds 1,469,363 shares

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,000,000 shares

Kennedy Lewis Management Lp holds 800,000 shares

Cubist Systematic Strategies, LLC holds 789,572 shares

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp Background Information

