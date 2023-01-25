Highbridge Capital Management Llc Cuts Stake in Apeiron Capital Investment Corp - Class A (APN)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of Apeiron Capital Investment Corp - Class A (APN). This represents 0.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.18MM shares and 6.84% of the company, a decrease in shares of 100.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.84% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apeiron Capital Investment Corp - Class A. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 14.29%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Apeiron Capital Investment Corp - Class A is 0.0716%, a decrease of 11.2839%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.69% to 15,389,653 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Saba Capital Management, L.P. holds 1,659,289 shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cubist Systematic Strategies, LLC holds 800,535 shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Linden Advisors Lp holds 600,000 shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds 600,000 shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC holds 600,000 shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Apeiron Capital Investment Corp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.