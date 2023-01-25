Highbridge Capital Management Llc Cuts Stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (ATAQ)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (ATAQ). This represents 0.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 0.97MM shares and 6.24% of the company, a decrease in shares of 100.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.24% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.12%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Altimar Acquisition Corp. III is 0.0547%, an increase of 0.8420%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.54% to 13,501,597 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Glazer Capital, Llc holds 1,319,409 shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 704,524 shares, representing an increase of 46.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATAQ by 39.55% over the last quarter.

Sculptor Capital LP holds 941,409 shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 616,085 shares, representing an increase of 34.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATAQ by 63.34% over the last quarter.

Aristeia Capital Llc holds 844,407 shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 500,000 shares, representing an increase of 40.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATAQ by 65.65% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 722,748 shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 700,000 shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

