Highbridge Capital Management Llc Cuts Stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Unit (VIIAU)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Unit (VIIAU). This represents 0.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.81MM shares and 7.85% of the company, a decrease in shares of 100.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 7.85% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Unit. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.55%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Unit is 0.0097%, an increase of 6.6669%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.43% to 7,156,928 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Aristeia Capital Llc holds 847,739 shares

Shaolin Capital Management LLC holds 634,361 shares

Fort Baker Capital Management LP holds 406,037 shares

Magnetar Financial LLC holds 394,996 shares

MMCAP International Inc. SPC holds 352,409 shares

7GC & Co Holdings Inc Background Information

7GC & Co Holdings is a partnership between 7GC, a technology growth fund based in San Francisco, California and Berlin, Germany and Hennessy Capital, a leading independent SPAC sponsor based in Wilson, Wyoming and Los Angeles, California. 7GC’s mission is to invest in emerging global internet category winners by leveraging its value-adding expertise and proprietary network between the U.S. and Europe. Founded in 2016, Dr. Steffen Pauls and Jack Leeney have built a top-decile track-record by investing into category-defining technology businesses. Hennessy Capital is an alternative investment firm founded in 2013 by Daniel J. Hennessy. Since its founding, Hennessy Capital has been one of the leading independent SPAC sponsors, having raised, together with its managing partners, a total of six SPACs since 2013 aggregating over $1 billion of equity. Hennessy Capital’s mission is to be a strategic growth partner for founders, management, employees and shareholders. The team is complemented by a Board of Directors from leading venture capital firms August Capital, Advance Venture Partners, Counterpart Ventures and executive leadership from Uber Technologies

