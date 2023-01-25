Highbridge Capital Management Llc Cuts Stake in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp (ADER)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp (ADER). This represents 0.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.76MM shares and 6.39% of the company, a decrease in shares of 100.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.39% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.95%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 26 Capital Acquisition Corp is 0.1825%, an increase of 9.7617%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.36% to 28,442,860 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Taconic Capital Advisors LP holds 1,750,155 shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Meteora Capital, LLC holds 1,413,603 shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89,654 shares, representing an increase of 93.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADER by 2,008.82% over the last quarter.

Rpo Llc holds 1,350,873 shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,314,282 shares, representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADER by 0.17% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management Llc holds 1,114,289 shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 510,264 shares, representing an increase of 54.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADER by 109.42% over the last quarter.

Oribel Capital Management, LP holds 1,107,672 shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.