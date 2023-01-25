Highbridge Capital Management Llc Cuts Stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II - Class A (VCXA)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II - Class A (VCXA). This represents 0.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.45MM shares and 7.01% of the company, a decrease in shares of 100.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 7.01% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II - Class A. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 11.11%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II - Class A is 0.1150%, a decrease of 10.3919%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.04% to 19,320,011 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds 1,979,289 shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC holds 1,949,445 shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Glazer Capital, Llc holds 1,740,369 shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 227,603 shares, representing an increase of 86.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCXA by 468.42% over the last quarter.

Sculptor Capital LP holds 1,701,724 shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 829,435 shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II Background Information

