Highbridge Capital Management Increases Position in McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp - (MLAI)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.91MM shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp - Class A (MLAI). This represents 9.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.26MM shares and 6.26% of the company, an increase in shares of 51.71% and an increase in total ownership of 3.24% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp -. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 13.56%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MLAI is 0.0849%, an increase of 10.3314%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.89% to 19,509K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 1,991,759 shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Linden Advisors holds 1,000,000 shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 978,301 shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Calamos Advisors holds 862,277 shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company.

CVSIX - Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund holds 862,277 shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.