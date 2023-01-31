Highbridge Capital Management Increases Position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp V - (KCGI)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.53MM shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp V - Class A (KCGI). This represents 9.17% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.22MM shares and 8.06% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.86% and an increase in total ownership of 1.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp V -. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.23%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:KCGI is 0.2554%, an increase of 14.1405%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.43% to 26,222K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,452,605 shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dryden Capital holds 1,440,000 shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,320,000 shares, representing an increase of 8.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KCGI by 28.68% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 1,303,748 shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,184,748 shares, representing an increase of 9.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KCGI by 70.28% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 1,181,016 shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 1,127,253 shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 900,000 shares, representing an increase of 20.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KCGI by 30.02% over the last quarter.

