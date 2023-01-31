Highbridge Capital Management Increases Position in Juniper II Corp - (JUN)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.38MM shares of Juniper II Corp - Class A (JUN). This represents 7.97% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.79MM shares and 6.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 32.89% and an increase in total ownership of 1.97% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in Juniper II Corp -. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 12.50%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:JUN is 0.1610%, an increase of 2.2169%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.01% to 28,822K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,750,000 shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sculptor Capital holds 1,410,652 shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,002,000 shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alberta Investment Management holds 1,000,000 shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Shaolin Capital Management holds 984,444 shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Juniper II Background Information

