Highbridge Capital Management Increases Position in ENER (ENER)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.78MM shares of (ENER). This represents 6.83% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.43MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 24.31% and an increase in total ownership of 1.33% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in ENER. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.33%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ENER is 0.1003%, a decrease of 17.3419%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.87% to 19,714K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Karpus Management holds 1,697,994 shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,816,969 shares, representing a decrease of 7.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENER by 1.66% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 1,457,975 shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Periscope Capital holds 1,015,861 shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 524,600 shares, representing an increase of 48.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENER by 112.48% over the last quarter.

Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 1,014,296 shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,014,300 shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENER by 7.21% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 930,047 shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 860,690 shares, representing an increase of 7.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENER by 17.25% over the last quarter.

