Highbridge Capital Management Cuts Stake in Rose Hill Acquisition Corp - (ROSE)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.61MM shares of Rose Hill Acquisition Corp - Class A (ROSE). This represents 4.23% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 0.83MM shares and 5.76% of the company, a decrease in shares of 26.58% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.53% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rose Hill Acquisition Corp -. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ROSE is 0.0718%, an increase of 22.3035%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.00% to 12,581K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

D. E. Shaw & holds 1,422,727 shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 1,330,026 shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Glazer Capital holds 968,802 shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 618,763 shares, representing an increase of 36.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROSE by 16.97% over the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 944,100 shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 730,000 shares, representing an increase of 22.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROSE by 34.71% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 812,500 shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rose Hill Acquisition Background Information

