Highbridge Capital Management Cuts Stake in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp - (PEGR)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.80MM shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp - Class A (PEGR). This represents 3.03% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.24MM shares and 8.48% of the company, a decrease in shares of 64.25% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.45% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp -. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 19.15%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PEGR is 0.2061%, a decrease of 12.0608%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.78% to 23,291K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Radcliffe Capital Management holds 2,357,047 shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,214,105 shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,179,458 shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEGR by 8.85% over the last quarter.

Atalaya Capital Management holds 1,979,999 shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,717,105 shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oasis Management Co holds 1,700,000 shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Background Information

