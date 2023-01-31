Highbridge Capital Management Cuts Stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition I (DRAY)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.89MM shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Class A (DRAY). This represents 6.57% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.16MM shares and 7.51% of the company, a decrease in shares of 12.49% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.94% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Macondray Capital Acquisition I. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 8.70%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DRAY is 0.1466%, a decrease of 8.3015%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.94% to 26,023K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

D. E. Shaw & holds 2,304,664 shares

Millennium Management holds 1,472,499 shares

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,365,939 shares

Aristeia Capital holds 1,299,998 shares

MMCAP International Inc. SPC holds 999,999 shares

