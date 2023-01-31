Highbridge Capital Management Cuts Stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp - (IRRX)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.64MM shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp - Class A (IRRX). This represents 7.14% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.93MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.93% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.26% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp -. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 6.38%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:IRRX is 0.1991%, an increase of 18.6685%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.56% to 20,988K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 2,225,232 shares representing 7.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 2,213,815 shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 2,077,923 shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Castle Creek Arbitrage holds 1,880,000 shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company.

Context Capital Management holds 1,324,738 shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Background Information

