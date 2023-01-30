Highbridge Capital Management Cuts Stake in InFinT Acquisition Corporation Ordinary Shares (IFIN)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.97MM shares of InFinT Acquisition Corporation Class A Ordinary Shares (IFIN). This represents 4.83% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.73MM shares and 8.64% of the company, a decrease in shares of 44.05% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.81% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in InFinT Acquisition Corporation Ordinary Shares. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 10.20%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:IFIN is 0.1525%, a decrease of 6.9059%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.40% to 20,551K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 1,367,000 shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Taconic Capital Advisors holds 1,250,000 shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Glazer Capital holds 1,146,880 shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,049,784 shares, representing an increase of 8.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFIN by 18.62% over the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 950,000 shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 450,000 shares, representing an increase of 52.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFIN by 119.86% over the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 900,000 shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

InFinT Acquisition Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.