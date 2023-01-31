Highbridge Capital Management Cuts Stake in Concord Acquisition Corp III - (CNDB)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.91MM shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III - Class A (CNDB). This represents 5.53% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 2.14MM shares and 6.21% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.05% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.68% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in Concord Acquisition Corp III -. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.19%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CNDB is 0.2240%, an increase of 7.7440%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.26% to 32,864K shares.

Saba Capital Management holds 2,595,089 shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,470,089 shares, representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNDB by 2.30% over the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 2,475,000 shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sculptor Capital holds 1,241,395 shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Shaolin Capital Management holds 1,215,201 shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fir Tree Capital Management holds 1,197,300 shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

