High-Yield Stocks: Down 31%, This Ultra-Safe Dividend Stock Is a Buy

Shares of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) are down nearly one-third over the past year, while the company's prospects remain incredibly good and its dividend very safe. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro explain why the tailwinds for renewables, and Brookfield's long history of execution, make it a great stock to buy and hold right now.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Aug. 7, 2023. The video was published on Aug. 11, 2023.

