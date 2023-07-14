High Yield Stocks: 2 Better Stocks to Buy Than CVR Partners

CVR Partners (NYSE: UAN) is getting a lot of attention right now. But it's far from a high-yield dividend certainty. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down the risks it faces, while Tyler makes the case for Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) as a better fertilizer stock and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) as a safer high-yield dividend stock to buy now.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of June 29, 2023. The video was published on July 14, 2023.

