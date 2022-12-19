High-Yield Savings vs. Money Market: Which Should You Choose?

Inflation has been a major force in 2022, driving up the cost of living for ordinary Americans. As a result, it's a dangerous time to keep too much money in your checking account, as it will be actively losing value if it's not in an interest-earning account. The good news is that you have options for other places to keep your hard-earned dough.

If you're saving money for a long-term goal, like retirement, it pays to look into a retirement account like an IRA, or even a brokerage account if you're ready to get into investing. But if you're saving for a vacation, a home purchase, or for emergencies, you're going to want an account that comes with less risk. Enter money market and high-yield savings accounts. Here's what you need to know about these accounts, as well as some tips to choose the right one for you and your money.

Save: Click here to uncover a best-in-class savings account that can earn you 16x your bank

More: Check out our best online checking accounts of 2022

The basics

A high-yield savings account is a deposit account designed to hold your money for near-term spending. They're user friendly and you can add as much money as you want to one. Most banks offer a savings account option, but not all of them are high yield. A high-yield account specifically offers an APY rate that is more competitive than that of a standard savings account, and thanks to the Federal Reserve's 2022 interest rate hikes, the rates on these accounts just keep jumping.

Look to an online-only bank for the best APY. Savings accounts are not designed for frequent withdrawals, and are subject to Regulation D, which limits account holders to six or fewer "convenient" transactions per month.

A money market account is another type of deposit account offered by many banks. They're sort of like a hybrid cross of a savings account and a checking account, in that many of them come with a debit card and/or check-writing capabilities. Money market accounts often have similar APY options to high-yield savings accounts, and they are also subject to Regulation D, limiting withdrawals.

Showdown: HYSAs vs. MMAs

So how do you know which account type is right for you? Let's say you've got an emergency fund saved up and you're looking for a new account to keep it in because your old savings account at a brick-and-mortar bank just isn't cutting it anymore, interest-wise. Here's what to consider.

Money access

We always hope that we don't need money due to an emergency situation, but if life has taught me anything, it's that expensive emergencies are always a possibility. As a result, you want easy access to your emergency fund, whether that's the ability to take money out of an ATM or write a check or use a linked debit card to pay a bill.

While both types of accounts fall under Regulation D, limiting transactions using them, money market accounts offer check-writing capabilities and also often a debit card, without needing to take any steps. A high-yield savings account, on the other hand, may or may not come with an ATM card; you may need to link a checking account and then transfer money over to it to be able to withdraw.

Advantage: Money market account

Minimum balance requirements

One of the nicest things about a high-yield savings account is that many of them have no minimum balance requirement to either open or maintain the account. While you want to keep money in it, and ideally add more money over time, if you need to tap your emergency fund for a bill and end up with a low balance remaining, you won't be facing fees on your savings account.

Money market accounts, on the other hand, may have a minimum balance requirement that you'll need to maintain, or even a starting balance requirement to open the account. So depending on how much your emergency fund is, you may not be able to open the money market account with the highest APY.

Advantage: High-yield savings account

Safety

Whenever you put money into a bank account, you want to know your money is safe and you're not at risk of losing it. The good news is that both high-yield savings accounts and money market accounts fall under the jurisdiction of the FDIC. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is an independent wing of the federal government, and is tasked with insuring deposits in checking, savings, money market, and CD accounts.

Any amount of money up to $250,000 kept in these accounts will be reimbursed if your bank fails. And if you have these accounts with a credit union instead of a bank, the NCUA (National Credit Union Administration) has your deposits covered.

Advantage: Tie

Which is right for you?

So which should you choose? Consider the balance you intend to keep in the account and how much access you will need to your money to help you make the decision. It also pays to research APYs offered by both types of accounts, as well as the banks that offer them. It may be easier to open one versus the other if you have existing accounts with a bank you like and the rate they're offering for a new high-yield savings account is worth taking advantage of.

Whichever you choose, both high-yield savings accounts and money market accounts offer you the chance to store your money with no risk and ample opportunities for reward in the form of compound interest.

These savings accounts are FDIC insured and could earn you more than 17x your bank

Many people are missing out on guaranteed returns as their money languishes in a big bank savings account earning next to no interest. Our picks of the best online savings accounts can earn you more than 17x the national average savings account rate. Click here to uncover the best-in-class picks that landed a spot on our shortlist of the best savings accounts for 2022.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.