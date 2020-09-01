High-Yield Municipal Index (HYD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (Symbol: HYD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.00, changing hands as low as $59.85 per share. High-Yield Municipal Index shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HYD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HYD's low point in its 52 week range is $41.36 per share, with $66.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.81.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.