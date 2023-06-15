High-Yield Fixed Income ETFs Seeing Significant Inflows

In a recent Bloomberg article, Katherine Greenfield covered strength in high-yield fixed income ETFs on the back of the equity rally and growing optimism that the US will evade a recession, while inflation gradually decelerates. Initially, strength in equities was confined to the tech sector but has now broadened out to the rest of the market.

Another indication that the odds of a soft landing continue to move higher is that there was more than $2 billion of inflows, last week, into the iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF which has $17 billion in assets. This was the largest inflow into any fixed income ETF over that period and the most since November 2020.

Strength in high-yield fixed income is counterintuitive due to several downgrades and stresses in areas like regional banks and commercial real estate. However, investors seem to be looking past these issues and focusing on improvements on the economic and inflation front.

Overall, high-yield fixed income is up about 4% YTD, following a 11% drop in 2022. Investors also seem eager to lock in high rates as futures markets indicate that the Fed is going to pause it's hiking campaign, while many expect it to start cutting rates by the end of the year.

Finsum: High-yield fixed income ETFs are seeing major inflows despite an assortment of risks. Many investors believe these risks are priced in, while recent news on the economy and inflation have been bullish for the asset class.

