High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy

High-yielding dividend stocks are great for income investors and are crucial to building a strong retirement portfolio.

Investors have tons of different sectors and areas of the economy to pick from that are full of strong dividend paying companies. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) and oil and energy industry stocks often offer lucrative dividends to shareholders.

There are certainly other dividend gems in a variety of sectors, with many notable names across consumer staples, industrials, health care, financials, and beyond.

Here are four dividend stocks that should get the attention of investors given their substantial yields.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( BXMT )

Blackstone Mortgage sticks out on the list as a Zacks Rank # 1 (Strong Buy) stock. The company offers exposure to commercial real estate assets financed through loans and securities. Blackstone Mortgage’s operations include both real estate finance and investment management.

BXMT posted an earnings surprise of 9.8% during the second quarter, with EPS coming in at $0.67 per share. This also marked a 9.8% increase from Q2 2021. Blackstone’s revenue is projected to climb 13% in 2022 and another 7% in FY23, based on Zacks estimates. Bottom-line growth is expected as well.

BXMT’s industry sits in the top 35% of over 250 Zacks industries, with the stock up 25% in the past two years to slightly outpace its peers. Blackstone might also be attractive to investors looking for lower-priced stocks, with BXMT trading just under $30 a share.

Blackstone’s quarterly dividend payment comes in at $0.62 per share for an 8.3% dividend yield to blow away the S&P 500 average and the recently rising 10-year U.S. Treasury.

Devon Energy ( DVN )

Devon Energy is a premier independent energy company that has fared well with high prices of oil and gas. Devon Energy recently raised its dividend by 22%. At $1.55 a share, Devon Energy’s quarterly dividend is higher than both Exxon Mobil and Chevron.

Devon’s 6.75% yield is also higher than 75% of its peers in the Oil and Gas-Exploration and Production industry.

Annual earnings are expected to grow 158%, with Q3 EPS estimates up 108.3% at $2.25 per share. With rising earnings, Devon Energy may still be undervalued with a P/E of 7.95X, and has continued to be one of the more popular energy stocks of late.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DVN lands a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and has an overall A “VGM” grade. The stock is up 8% this week. Year to date DVN is up 66.2% while the S&P 500 is down 13.8%.

Simon Property Group ( SPG )

Simon Property Group is a real estate conglomerate that owns 199 properties in the United States, including 95 malls. SPG’s portfolio also includes premium outlets, lifestyle centers, and retail properties.

Simon Property also owns an 80% non-controlling interest in The Taubman Realty Group, which has a stake in 24 regional, super-regional and outlet malls in the United States and Asia.

SPG’s lofty dividend should be sufficient for income investors. SPG’s quarterly dividend is $1.75 a share for yield of 6.3% at the moment.

Third quarter earnings are expected at $2.97 per share, reflecting a 5% decrease year over year. However, EPS is expected to grow 4.5% over the next five years.

Simon Property’s stock is trading 38% off its highs seen last November at $105 per share. Yet, the average price target of $139.13, suggests 28% upside.

ZIM Integrated Shipping ( ZIM )

Another stock gaining popularity of late is ZIM Integrated Shipping. ZIM had its IPO last September, but the company has provided container shipping services since 1945.

At first glance the dividend looks too good to be true. But management is committed to its dividend, stating shareholders can receive up to 50% of annual earnings.

Business in the transportation and shipping industry has been very profitable in 2022. The industry is ranked in the top 15% out of 252 Zacks industries. ZIM earnings have been massive.

ZIM’s 2022 sales are projected to climb 22% to $13 billion, based on Zacks estimates. Meanwhile, its adjusted earnings are projected to climb 5% this year. While 2023 earnings and sales are expected to be down, estimates are starting to trend higher once again.

ZIM stock is trading under $50 a share right now, having fallen 53% off its March highs. But its average price target offers 17% upside.

ZIM lands a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and the dividend yield alone might be reason to consider adding the stock.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.