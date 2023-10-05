News & Insights

Markets
NEE

High-Yield Dividend Stocks Down 11% to 70%: How to Prepare for the Potential Reckoning Coming

October 05, 2023 — 05:59 am EDT

Written by Jason Hall for The Motley Fool ->

Shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) and subsidiary NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) have fallen sharply, dragging down shares of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC), Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY), too. PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), Target Corp (NYSE: TGT), and Kroger (NYSE: KR) are also down double digits. In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall explains what's happening and how investors can adapt.

*Stock prices used were from the morning of Oct. 3, 2023. The video was published on Oct. 4, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than NextEra Energy
When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and NextEra Energy wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 2, 2023

Jason Hall has positions in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc, Brookfield Renewable, Brookfield Renewable Partners, Clearway Energy, and NextEra Energy Partners. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Renewable, NextEra Energy, and Target. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners and Kroger and recommends the following options: long January 2024 $47.50 calls on Coca-Cola. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NEE
KO
TGT
PEP
KR
CWEN
BEP
AY
NEP
CWEN.A
BEPC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.