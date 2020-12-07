High-yield borrowers rush to hit hot Christmas markets

By Eleanor Duncan

LONDON, December 7 (IFR) - Four borrowers rushed to announce deals in the European high-yield market on Monday, as companies look to take advantage of bullish investor sentiment before the market winds down for year-end.

Ford, Encore Capital and VodafoneZiggo are all looking to raise debt for refinancing or general corporate purposes, while Industria Macchine Automatiche (IMA) is in the market with a jumbo bond to fund its buyout by a private equity company.

"The market is hot and we are running out of time to print before the Christmas holidays," said one high-yield syndicate head.

IMA (B2/B) kicked off marketing for a €1.25bn dual-tranche senior secured bond split between a €800m seven-year non-call two note and a €450m seven-year non-call one floating-rate bond.

The deal, via issuer Sofima Holding, is IMA's debut in the high-yield bond market. It will fund its buyout by its majority shareholder Sofima and BC Partners, who together acquired the company for €2.9bn in July, in one of the larger post-Covid 19 private equity deals in Europe. It is set to price on Friday.

"IMA does seem to generate decent cashflow," said one high-yield investor. "The majority of the business is supplying machinery to the packaging sector, which has been a thriving sector to be in this year. It's also a listed company. But I'm curious to see what makes them Single B [rated]."

The investor took umbrage with the fixed-rate bond's seven-year non-call two structure, adding that the company should pay "at least a six handle as a starting point" in order to compensate buysiders for the optionality.

"The question is, again: what is the story?" he asked. "Is IMA such a rapidly-improving credit that they don't want to be left hanging out paying a higher coupon for longer? But if so - why are they issuing a seven-year? To me it doesn't reconcile."

Many buysiders are ready to shut up shop after the end of what has been a gruelling year, he noted.

"I'm hoping this is the last surge, and that by the end of this week we're done," said the investor. "The Fords and VodafoneZiggos are easy, and more drive-by in nature, because everyone is familiar with the underlying credit, but you're asking a lot with debut issuers like IMA."

Still, he said that all bonds in the high-yield primary are expected to do well.

"The way the market is positioned - everyone is desperate to get paper because secondary liquidity is so poor."

JP Morgan (B&D) is global coordinator and physical bookrunner on IMA, while BNP Paribas, Unicredit Bank, Mediobanca, Morgan Stanley, Credit Agricole, Mizuho and NatWest Market are joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners .

Ziggo goes green

Elsewhere in the market, VodafoneZiggo (B2/B-/B-) held investor calls for a debut green bond.

Green bonds are a rare sight in the high-yield market, because companies tend to be smaller and more levered than their investment-grade counterparts, and often do not have green projects large enough make it worth their while.

However, investors say that green high-yield issues tend to have more of a "greenium" - i.e., price tighter than similar vanilla notes - because more mandates are chasing fewer deals. At the last update, the deal had been upsized by €100m to €700m and the level set at 2.875% from the 3% area IPTs.

The VFN trade is only the second deal of its kind from the company, although Ziggo's vendor financing programme has been in place since Liberty acquired the company in 2016. The structure is also used by peer Virgin Media.

Ziggo's vendor financing notes are structured with the security of the payables of the group, so sit slightly senior to the rest of the unsecured bonds - but only just - according to investors at the time of the company's last deal.

The deal will refinance VodafoneZiggo's first VFN bond - the 2.5% January 2024s, which were priced only last October.

Deutsche Bank is B&D, and is acting as joint lead bookrunner alongside Citigroup and ING.

Finally, debt collector Encore (Ba2/BB+) is marketing a €275m seven-year non-call one bond (Ba3/BB+). Proceeds from the deal will redeem outstanding 2024 notes from subsidiary Cabot.

Joint bookrunners and global co-ordinators Morgan Stanley (B&D), Credit Suisse, DNB, Fifth Third, HSBC, ING, MUFG and Truist held calls with investors on Monday.

(Reporting by Eleanor Duncan, editing by Helene Durand, Robert Hogg)

((Eleanor.Duncan@refinitiv.com; +44 7827 252612))