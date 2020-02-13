High-yield borrowers pile into refinancing trades

By David Bell

NEW YORK, Feb 13 (IFR) - High-yield corporate borrowers have been able to take advantage of low rates and stable credit spreads to slash their interest costs by refinancing debt this year, leading to expectations of an increase in full year supply volumes.

The primary market took a breather on Wednesday, but the market saw thirteen issuers US$10.685bn price during the week through Thursday, taking year-to-date volumes to US$62.95bn - well above the US$27.895bn seen in the same period last year.

The surge of activity in the early part of the year prompted Bank of America on February 7 to raise its full year supply forecast to US$225bn, up from US$185bn.

"This change relies on actual posted volume so far coupled with a moderate deceleration of pace going forward under assumption of front-loaded activity fading away," the analysts said.

REFINANCING FRENZY

The bulk of this activity has been refinancing activity, JP Morgan analysts pointed out.

Companies such as healthcare operator HCA have been able to issue long-dated debt at some of the tightest levels ever seen in high-yield to take out existing debt that carry higher coupons.

HCA's US$2.7bn 3.50% bond priced on Tuesday for example, will save the healthcare firm over US$100m a year in interest costs compared with the debt it is taking out.

In another sign of how appealing the market is, Hecla Mining, the largest silver producer in the US, was able to refinance its 6.875% senior notes due 2021 on Thursday - almost three years after a failed attempt to refinance the bonds.

On Thursday the company priced a US$475m eight-year non call three at par with a 7.25% coupon, led by JP Morgan.

It tried to refinance the 2021s in June 2017 but decided to withdraw the deal because of market conditions.

With the exception of Hecla, which is yet to trade, and the HCA trade, which was upsized from US$1bn to US$2.7bn and dipped to 99.8 in the secondary, all of this week's new deals have traded between par and 101 after pricing.

Part of the reason that the increase in supply has been absorbed so well is because so little of it has been net new issuance.

Excluding refinancing, only US$11.4bn priced this year has been net new supply, said JP Morgan analysts.

That is creating a frenzy for paper in the primary market as investors look to reinvest proceeds, coupons and the inflows into bond funds.

Lipper data showed US$2.827bn of inflows into high-yield funds in the reporting week through Wednesday, a reversal of the outflows seen at the end of January around coronavirus concerns.

NO SIGNS OF EXCESS

This is also providing strong technical support for the market and driving average secondary spreads tighter.

Since the end of January spreads have tightened from 403bp over Treasuries to 359bp, and they could move even tighter from here, according to Stephen Repoff, taxable bond senior credit analyst at GW&K Investment Management.

"We're incrementally bullish from here," he said. "With all of these refinancings, companies are showing restraint, but they are effectively improving their credit picture."

"There are no obvious signs of excess. Everybody wants exposure to the space and that is creating a good technical, so we think there is still decent room for spread tightening."

This all bodes well for the hefty financing package expected next week for the leveraged buyout of Zayo Group, which is being taken private by Digital Colony and EQT.

It is one of the largest leveraged buyouts seen in several months and the financing, consisting of US$3.08bn of high-yield bonds and US$5.06bn of loans, has been long anticipated.

Lead left Morgan Stanley is taking a B1/B rated US$1bn seven non call one senior secured and a Caa1/CCC+ rated eight non call three senior unsecured note on a roadshow from Tuesday through Thursday next week, with pricing expected on Thursday, February 20.

(Reporting by David Bell Editing by Jack Doran)

((david.bell@thomsonreuters.com;))

