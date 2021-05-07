High-yield borrowers expected to cram in deals next week

By Eleanor Duncan

LONDON, May 7 (IFR) - The European high-yield bond market is expected to be busy again next week, as borrowers look to get into the market before year-end numbers go stale.

Bankers say there could be upwards of five deals - with a leveraged buyout and refinancing already in the pipeline.

First up is French laboratories firm Cerba HealthCare, which is set to kick off marketing for the bond portion of its leveraged buyout by Sweden's EQT Partners.

The company (B2/B) will begin investor calls on Monday for a €745m dual-tranche fixed-rate bond, split between €420m seven-year non-call three senior secured notes (issued via Chrome Bidco) and €325m eight-year non-call three senior notes (issued via Chrome Holdco).

Joint lead bookrunners are Deutsche Bank (left lead, sole physical), Goldman Sachs, Natixis, UBS Investment Bank. Joint bookrunners are BNPParibas, Credit Agricole, HSBC, JP Morgan, Mizuho Securities, Nomura, UniCredit.

Cerba is also marketing a €1.525bn term loan B, which is being guided to pay 375bp-400bp, with a 0% floor at 99.5 OID.

Proceeds from the financing package will also help refinance debt and boost Cerba HealthCare's balance sheet.

Elsewhere in the market, Alain Afflelou is taking advantage of the bullish market to help repay a government-backed loan.

The company kicked off calls on Thursday for a €410m five-year non-call two fixed-rate senior secured bond. The deal is set to price on Wednesday May 12.

The private equity-owned French optician and hearing aid specialist has already pre-placed a €75m six-year non-call two senior subordinated bond as part of the refi, according to an investor presentation. It will also issue a new €30m super senior RCF.

Proceeds will cancel a €30m French government-backed loan, as well as redeem the company's €165m floating-rate notes and €250m senior secured bonds, both due in October 2023. The deal will also repay shareholder bonds.

"Given the good set of results that Alain Afflelou reported for 1H21 (six months to end-December 2020), showing resilience to the pandemic, the company could now benefit from the current appetite of the market for stable high-yield names, which we believe will last in calendar 1H 2021," wrote analysts at Spread Research.

Rexel tap

The short week ending May 7 rounded off with Rexel pricing a €100m tap of its 2.125% June 2028 (NC3) sustainability-linked bond, just over a week after the initial €300m deal priced.

Global coordinators Credit Agricole (B&D), HSBC and Societe Generale opened books on Friday at a price of 100.25-100.5, and landed the tap at 100.875. Books were over €500m at guidance.

"Rexel remain very opportunistic, and this tap is therefore an attractive and efficient way for them to raise an additional €100m of seven-year money at tighter terms, in the form of a leverage neutral transaction," said a banker familiar with the deal. "They will use the proceeds to partially repay an additional tranche of [their] 2025 bonds."

While the market is bullish, businesses are still having to show that they have relevance in a post-Covid 19 market, said a second high-yield banker, citing Golden Goose. Leads waited over a year to bring the bond to the market after the pandemic hit in March 2020. Golden Goose's €480m floating-rate M&A bond priced at E+487.5bp and an OID of 98 to raise €470m on Friday.

Meanwhile, pandemic-stricken TUI Cruises, which priced its debut €300m five-year non-call two bond on Thursday, has seen that note move up 2.5 points in secondary, said the second banker.

"It's good to see that the market is putting a price on all of these things," he said. "It's a busy market but it's functioning."

(Reporting by Eleanor Duncan; Editing by Robert Hogg, Helene Durand)

((Eleanor.Duncan@refinitiv.com; +44 7827 252612))