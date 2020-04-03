Stocks

High-Yield Bonds Rally Because Oil Drillers Might Catch a Break

The high-yield bond market rallied on news that oil and gas drillers—one of the largest sectors in that market—could get relief from the relentless pressure caused by a supply glut.

The high-yield bond market rallied Thursday morning on news that oil and gas drillers—one of the largest sectors in that market—could get a break from the relentless pressure on their business caused by the recent battle between the big oil-producing countries over cutting supply.

The iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) was up 1.2% around 11 a.m. Eastern time. The SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) was also up around 1.2%.

The gains followed a tweet from President Donald Trump that said Russia and Saudi Arabia might be near a deal to cut production by 10 million to 15 million barrels. The S&P 500 was up 1.4% and oil jumped more than 30%.

As of Wednesday’s close, bonds issued by energy companies made up about 8.9% of the $1.1 trillion ICE BofA High Yield Bond Index, the fourth-largest sector.

A year ago, energy bonds were the market’s largest sector by far, and made up about 15% of the index.

