High water temperatures expected to affect French nuclear plant

Credit: REUTERS/Robert Pratta

July 19, 2023 — 04:51 am EDT

Written by Forrest Crellin for Reuters ->

PARIS, July 19 (Reuters) - High temperatures on the Rhone river are expected to cause production restrictions at the 3.6 gigawatt (GW) Bugey nuclear plant from July 22, nuclear operator EDF EDF.PA said, following a similar announcement last week.

Due to grid constraints, production will be at least 1.8 GW and could change according to needs, the operator added.

One of the plant's reactors went offline during the Bastille day holiday weekend on July 15 and was reconnected on Monday due to high temperatures and low demand, the operator said in an online bulletin.

Temperatures on the river are seen reaching a peak of just over 23 degreees Celsius on Wednesday - which is over the initial limit of 20C where production restrictions can be imposed - before falling over the next week, Refinitiv data showed.

