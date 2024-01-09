High-Volume Trading Suggests it's Time to Buy These Top-Rated Stocks

For various reasons, high volume trading over the past 20 days is starting to further suggest it is time to buy a few top-rated Zacks stocks.

For investors, high trading volume is preferable in a stock because it typically correlates with less volatility and can be indicative of more buyers in the market. This can propel stocks higher and here are three to consider at the moment when pondering this scenario.

Amazon AMZN

Bullish price targets for Amazon have made shares spike over the last week with an average trading volume of over 42 million shares exchanged in the last 20 days. Notably, Amazon’s stock currently boasts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with the Average Zacks Price Target of $178.95 a share suggesting 20% upside from current levels.

BMO Capital’s latest price target of $200 a share helped Amazon’s stock spike over 1% in today’s trading session with the analyst citing strong growth prospects, diversified revenue streams, and competitive advantages for the outperform rating. Amazon’s stock has soared +17% in the last three months and is now up +68% over the last year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AGNC Investment AGNC

Also sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) is AGNC Investment which has had an average volume of over 13 million shares being traded daily. Still trading under $10 a share, AGNC’s stock has spiked 9% over the last three months as the residential mortgage-focused REIT has sparked investors' interest with a current dividend yield of 14.46%.

Plus, AGNC is well-leveraged with a low long-term debt/equity ratio percentage of 1.3% and a high trailing twelve-month return on equity (ROE) percentage of 28.72%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Citigroup ( C )

Citigroup sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and is a big bank drawing a lot of interest before its fourth quarter earnings report on Friday, January, 12. With an average trading volume of over 18 million, Citigroup’s stock recently hit 52-week highs of $54.75 a share last Thursday.

Soaring +29% in the last three months, Citigroup’s stock still trades at a reasonable 9.1X forward earnings multiple and offers a 3.93% annual dividend yield that may keep attracting investors especially if Q4 results and guidance are favorable.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Final Thoughts

Higher trading volume certainly suggests the market may have more upside in store for Amazon, AGNC Investment, and Citigroup’s stock. There may still be time to join in on the party and the likelihood of more buyers in the market makes these stocks ideal “buy-the-dip” candidates on a pullback.

