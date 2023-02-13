High Vivacity Holdings Increases Position in Vipshop Holdings (VIPS)

Fintel reports that High Vivacity Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.37MM shares of Vipshop Holdings, Inc. (VIPS). This represents 8.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 9.92MM shares and 7.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.51% and an increase in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.27% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vipshop Holdings is $14.50. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $25.72. The average price target represents an increase of 1.27% from its latest reported closing price of $14.32.

The projected annual revenue for Vipshop Holdings is $111,366MM, an increase of 5.53%. The projected annual EPS is $10.44, an increase of 24.73%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 479 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vipshop Holdings. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIPS is 0.33%, an increase of 2.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.69% to 425,979K shares. The put/call ratio of VIPS is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 28,671K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,848K shares, representing a decrease of 25.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 43.54% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 20,557K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,793K shares, representing a decrease of 25.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 15.55% over the last quarter.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 20,144K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,116K shares, representing a decrease of 24.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 16.34% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 16,202K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,974K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 86.61% over the last quarter.

Krane Funds Advisors holds 15,562K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,414K shares, representing an increase of 7.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 37.93% over the last quarter.

Vipshop Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China. Vipshop offers high quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at a significant discount to retail prices. Since it was founded in August 2008, the Company has rapidly built a sizeable and growing base of customers and brand partners.

