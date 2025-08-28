Markets
High-Trend International To Buy Back Up To $5.0 Mln Of Class A Ordinary Shares

August 28, 2025 — 09:28 am EDT

(RTTNews) - High-Trend International Group (HTCO) announced that it will repurchase up to $5.0 million of its Class A ordinary shares, each with a par value of $0.0025. The Share Repurchase Program is set to expire on August 23, 2027.

Repurchases under the program are expected to be funded using the Company's existing cash and future operating cash flows. All shares repurchased will be returned to treasury and cancelled.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
