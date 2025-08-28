High-Trend International To Buy Back Up To $5.0 Mln Of Class A Ordinary Shares

(RTTNews) - High-Trend International Group (HTCO) announced that it will repurchase up to $5.0 million of its Class A ordinary shares, each with a par value of $0.0025. The Share Repurchase Program is set to expire on August 23, 2027.

Repurchases under the program are expected to be funded using the Company's existing cash and future operating cash flows. All shares repurchased will be returned to treasury and cancelled.

