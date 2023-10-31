High Tide (TSX:HITI) Price Target Increased by 8.49% to 5.87

The average one-year price target for High Tide (TSX:HITI) has been revised to 5.86 / share. This is an increase of 8.49% from the prior estimate of 5.41 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.29 to a high of 9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 210.32% from the latest reported closing price of 1.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in High Tide. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HITI is 2.77%, an increase of 2.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.96% to 4,161K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MJ - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds 2,202K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,788K shares, representing an increase of 18.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HITI by 32.19% over the last quarter.

YOLO - AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF holds 1,374K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,344K shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HITI by 4.95% over the last quarter.

THCX - AXS Cannabis ETF holds 538K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 572K shares, representing a decrease of 6.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HITI by 5.84% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 46K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.