High Tide (TSX:HITI) Price Target Increased by 17.82% to 6.97

May 11, 2023 — 03:46 am EDT

The average one-year price target for High Tide (TSX:HITI) has been revised to 6.97 / share. This is an increase of 17.82% from the prior estimate of 5.92 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.54 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 291.57% from the latest reported closing price of 1.78 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CA:HITI / High Tide Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

MJ - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds 3,535K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,956K shares, representing an increase of 16.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HITI by 42.72% over the last quarter.

YOLO - AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF holds 866K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 457K shares, representing an increase of 47.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HITI by 142.86% over the last quarter.

THCX - The Cannabis ETF holds 830K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares, representing an increase of 18.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HITI by 66.67% over the last quarter.

THCX - AXS Cannabis ETF holds 611K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 46K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

