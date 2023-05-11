High Tide (TSX:HITI) Price Target Increased by 17.82% to 6.97

The average one-year price target for High Tide (TSX:HITI) has been revised to 6.97 / share. This is an increase of 17.82% from the prior estimate of 5.92 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.54 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 291.57% from the latest reported closing price of 1.78 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MJ - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds 3,535K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,956K shares, representing an increase of 16.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HITI by 42.72% over the last quarter.

YOLO - AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF holds 866K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 457K shares, representing an increase of 47.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HITI by 142.86% over the last quarter.

THCX - The Cannabis ETF holds 830K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares, representing an increase of 18.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HITI by 66.67% over the last quarter.

THCX - AXS Cannabis ETF holds 611K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 46K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.